Sources: Japan wants written auto tariffs assurances from US - Reuters

Reuters quotes Japanese sources familiar with the matter, as saying that Tokyo wants the US to give it in writing that it will not impose hefty tariffs on its auto exports when the US President Trump and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe meet to reach a deal on farm goods and digital trade next week.

A source familiar with the Japanese government’s stance said: “It’s not fixed but we need a clear, objective guarantee,”

Several sources familiar with the matter said the assurance could come in a separate document from the new accord and might be in line with a vague pledge in a joint statement issued last September when the two sides agreed to start trade talks.

The above piece of news has negligible impact on the Yen, as USD/JPY keeps its range trade intact below 108.00 amid mixed US-China trade signals and upbeat Japanese CPI data.