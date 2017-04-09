Sources: Japan planning to sell around $13b of Japan Post Holdings shares – RTRS

Reuters quoted three people with direct knowledge of the matter on Monday, as saying that Japan’s government is preparing to sell about 1.4 trillion yen (£9.8 billion) worth of shares in Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd, rivalling the conglomerate’s huge 2015 initial public offering.

Key Details via Reuters:

“The offering price and number of shares to be sold will be determined between Sept. 25 and 27 after gauging investor demand, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

A Japan Post spokeswoman said the timing of the share sale has not been decided and declined to further comment.”