Sources: Japan planning to sell around $13b of Japan Post Holdings shares – RTRS

Sources: Japan planning to sell around $13b of Japan Post Holdings shares – RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters quoted three people with direct knowledge of the matter on Monday, as saying that Japan’s government is preparing to sell about 1.4 trillion yen (£9.8 billion) worth of shares in Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd, rivalling the conglomerate’s huge 2015 initial public offering.
Key Details via Reuters:
“The offering price and number of shares to be sold will be determined between Sept. 25 and 27 after gauging investor demand, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
A Japan Post spokeswoman said the timing of the share sale has not been decided and declined to further comment.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.