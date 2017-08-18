Sources: Japan FinMin Aso to visit US in Sept to prepare for economic talks - RTRS

Reuters quoting the Japanese government sources, citing that Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso will visit the US in September to hold an informal meeting with his counterpart to prepare for a second round of economic talks later this year.

The first round of talks between the US and Japan were launched in April this year.

The sources said on condition of anonymity that Aso is arranging to meet the US Vice President Mike Pence on Sept. 5 or 6.