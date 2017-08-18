Sources: Japan FinMin Aso to visit US in Sept to prepare for economic talks - RTRS

Sources: Japan FinMin Aso to visit US in Sept to prepare for economic talks - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters quoting the Japanese government sources, citing that Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso will visit the US in September to hold an informal meeting with his counterpart to prepare for a second round of economic talks later this year.
The first round of talks between the US and Japan were launched in April this year.
The sources said on condition of anonymity that Aso is arranging to meet the US Vice President Mike Pence on Sept. 5 or 6.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.