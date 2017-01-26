Sources: China to target around 6.5% growth in 2017 - RTRS

Reuters quoting sources familiar with the policy matter, China will lower its 2017 economic growth target to around 6.5% from last year's 6.5-7%, while keeping their budget deficit target for 2017 at the same level seen a year before.

One of the sources, a policy adviser, noted “The target will be around 6.5 percent, which indicates that slightly slower growth is acceptable."

"They've put more emphasis on controlling risks, and monetary policy could be a bit tighter," said a second policy source, adding that "They are keen to keep economic growth stable before the 19th party congress."

Another source said, “Fiscal policy is clear. It's necessary to maintain last year's 3 percent deficit ratio, although there is room to increase it slightly. If this year's growth goal is not that high, there will be less pressure on the strength of policy support."