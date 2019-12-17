Sources: China to grant more regular tariff waivers for US farm imports – Bloomberg

Bloomberg quotes people familiar with the situation, saying that China is said to grant more regular tariff waivers for US farm imports.

Key Headlines:

China will provide retaliatory tariff waivers to buyers of US farm products on a more regular basis after the countries reached a Phase One trade deal.

The waivers will now be handed out more frequently as to before, when they were given in tranches.

The trade-positive headlines fail to lift the market sentiment, as skepticism over the details of the trade deal combined with resurfacing Hard Brexit risks pour cold water. Meanwhile, USD/JPY trades flat above 109.50 while Eurostoxx futures trade -0.1% in early Europe, pointing towards a negative start on the European markets.