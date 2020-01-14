Sources: China to buy nearly $80 bn more of US manufactured goods over two years in Phase One trade deal - Reuters

Reuters quotes sources with the knowledge of the matter, saying that China is considering buying nearly $80 billion more worth of US manufactured goods, including autos, auto parts, aircraft, agricultural machinery and medical devices over two years in the US-China phase one trade deal, scheduled to be signed on Wednesday.

Additional Details:

“China also pledged to buy just over $50 billion more in energy supplies.

Beijing would also boost purchases of US services by about $35 billion over the same two-year period, aiding a sector that enjoys a rare trade surplus with China.

The Phase 1 agreement calls for Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods to increase by some $32 billion over two years, or roughly $16 billion a year.”

The details follow that earlier report by Politico that stated China is to buy more US energy, manufactured goods in trade deal.

The above piece of news has little to no impact on the market sentiment, as it continues to remain upbeat amid ongoing goodwill signs by both the US and China ahead of the trade deal signing on Wednesday. USD/JPY defends 110.00 while the Aussie keeps range near 0.6900.