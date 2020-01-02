Sources: China suspends Shanghai-London Stock Scheme over political tensions with UK - Reuters

China suspended Shanghai-London Stock Scheme over political tensions with Britain, including Hong Kong, Reuters reports citing five sources with the knowledge of the matter.
The sources include public officials and people working on potential Shanghai-London deals.
“Two of them highlighted Britain’s stance over the Hong Kong protests and one pointed to remarks over the detention of a now former staff member at its consulate in Hong Kong,” per Reuters.
Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry said in its statement: Not aware of the specifics, but added that it “hopes the UK can provide a fair and unbiased business environment for Chinese companies that invest in the UK and create the appropriate conditions for both countries to carry out practical cooperation smoothly in various fields”.
The sentiment around the currency markets is unaffected by the above piece of news, as a sense of calm prevails heading into the first European session of 2020, with eyes on a string of final Euro area final PMI reports.
GBP/USD is off the 1.3202 lows and now trades around 1.3220 despite the negative headlines while USD/JPY trades flat around 108.70.
