Sources: China plans to send delegation to US for January 15 trade deal signing - Bloomberg

In line with the South China Morning Post’s (SCMPO) earlier report, Bloomberg now quotes people with the knowledge of the matter, as saying that China plans to send Vice Premier Liu He to seal the deal and that the team will be in Washington from January 13 - 15.

The SCMP reported that China’s trade delegation tentatively plans to travel to Washington for four days from January 13th for the signing of the phase one deal.

With multiple reports hitting the wires on the US-China phase one trade deal signing, the risk sentiment seems to recover slightly in the European trading, as USD/JPY hits fresh session highs at 108.18, having recovered 45-pips from three-month lows of 107.77. The Aussie trims losses to re-attempt 0.6950 level.