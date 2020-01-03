Sources: China plans to keep its inflation target steady at around 3% in 2020 – Reuters

Citing three policy sources with knowledge of the meeting's outcome, Reuters reports that China plans to keep its inflation target at around 3% in 2020, unchanged from last year.

Additional Headlines:

China policy insiders expect consumer inflation to ease in the second half of 2020.

China central bank policy easing on track despite higher inflation.

The above headlines suggest that the Chinese authorities remain committed to bump up the economic growth, especially after the PBOC cut the RRR on Monday.