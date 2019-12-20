Sources: Bailey to replace Carney as BOE Governor - Reuters

Citing a person familiar with the process, Reuters noted that former Bank of England (BOE) deputy governor Andrew Bailey is set to be named as the new governor of the British central bank.

Carney, is due to step down on Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Thursday that the UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid is likely to announce the new BOE Governor who will replace Mark Carney on Friday.

Bailey, 60, worked for 30 years at the BoE before moving in 2016 to his current job as chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, per Reuters.