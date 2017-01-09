Source: UK and Japan aim for trade deal straight after Brexit - RTRS

Source: UK and Japan aim for trade deal straight after Brexit - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters quoting a government source, citing that the UK and Japan are aiming to put in place a bilateral trade agreement “pretty much immediately” after Brexit.
Source noted: “Our intention would be for our deal to come into force pretty much immediately. That’s the UK position and they’ve (Japan) agreed to it.”
The meetings were “enthusiastic and positive”, the source said.
