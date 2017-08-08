Source: Saudi Aramco will cut crude oil supplies to Chinese customers in Sept – RTRS

Source: Saudi Aramco will cut crude oil supplies to Chinese customers in Sept – RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters once again quoting a source familiar with the matter, stating that the Saudi Arabian state oil company, Aramco, will cut crude oil supplies to Chinese customers by 5-10% in September.
Also Read: Saudi cuts Sept crude supply to one north Asian refiner by 10% - RTRS Source
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.