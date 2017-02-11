Source: Russia cannot confirm N. Korea has missile capable of reaching US - TASS

Source: Russia cannot confirm N. Korea has missile capable of reaching US - TASSBy Dhwani Mehta
Russia’s news agency, TASS, quoted a source in the Russian delegation to the 72nd United Nations General Assembly, noting that Russia has no proof to confirm that North Korea has a ballistic missile capable of reaching the US’ mainland.
These comments come after CNN reported earlier on the day that North Korea is already working on an advanced version of its existing K-20 intercontinental ballistic missile that could potentially reach the US.
Key Quotes:
"There is no proof. They really want everyone to think so only not to be attacked."
"They are simply developing. They are faced with a threat, so they are trying to protect themselves from it."
There will be "quite a mess" in case of aggression against North Korea. "But there are all the grounds to think that no one would attack them."
