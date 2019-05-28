Source: PM hopeful Gove offers free passport to EU nationals in Brexit UK – Sky News

Sky News quotes a source close the UK Environment Minister and PM candidate Michael Gove, as saying that Gove is willing to waive off a planned naturalization fee for eligible European nationals as a goodwill gesture.

The source said: “Michael Gove is ready to unite the country. Guaranteeing the rights of EU nationals here in the UK through a declaratory scheme, and making a generous offer of citizenship to those lawfully here at the time of the referendum, is the first step in that direction.”

“This is simply the right thing to do - honoring the promise of Vote Leave that EU nationals studying, working and living in the UK were welcome to stay. Michael Gove led that campaign and now he’s ready to deliver Brexit,” the source confirmed.