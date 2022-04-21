NYSE:SOS fell by 2.80% during Wednesday’s trading session.

Chinese ADRs fall again even as Shanghai lockdowns ease.

Crypto markets cool off as Bitcoin and Ethereum turn red.

NYSE:SOS nearly touched its 52-week low on Wednesday, as the China-based crypto mining company continues to flounder below the $1.00 price level. Shares of SOS fell by 2.80% and closed the trading session at $0.45. SOS is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and has lost more than 48% so far in 2022. The broader markets had a mixed session on Wednesday as the major averages could not decide on a direction to take. The Dow Jones jumped by 249 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ were dragged down by the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) implosion and fell by 0.05% and 1.22% respectively.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Even though Shanghai has lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions, the economic impact of the lockdowns is still being felt. Major companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio (NYSE:NIO) had to halt production. On Wednesday, Chinese ADRs were once again trading lower as investors continued to weigh the impacts the restrictions will have on quarterly numbers. China has also stated that it will be following the zero-COVID policy for the remainder of 2022 anytime an outbreak happens. For this reason, Chinese ADR stocks were trading lower during Wednesday’s session.

SOS stock forecast

SOS is a tech company in China that has a focus on crypto mining and has recently established operations in the US. The Chinese government banned crypto mining earlier this year, so companies have scrambled to move operations overseas. Since it deals with Bitcoin and Ethereum, SOS will likely fluctuate in accordance with these markets. Crypto markets were surging higher to start the week but on Wednesday most of the blue-chip cryptos had cooled off and were trading slightly lower for the day.