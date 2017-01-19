Soros: Trump will divide America, opposes people who disagree with him

By Felipe Erazo

Additional headlines keep coming from the Bloomberg TV George Soros' interview. The billionaire investor says the US President-elect Donald Trump will "divide" America and opposes people who disagree with him.

Key quotes (via Reuters):

  • Trump will divide America, opposes people who disagree with him
  • EU has become too complicated and that people are alienated
  • Political elite needs to recognize that 'they are responsible for the breakdown of the European Union'