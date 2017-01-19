Soros: Trump will divide America, opposes people who disagree with him

Soros: Trump will divide America, opposes people who disagree with himBy Felipe Erazo
Additional headlines keep coming from the Bloomberg TV George Soros' interview. The billionaire investor says the US President-elect Donald Trump will "divide" America and opposes people who disagree with him.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Trump will divide America, opposes people who disagree with him
- EU has become too complicated and that people are alienated
- Political elite needs to recognize that 'they are responsible for the breakdown of the European Union'