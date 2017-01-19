Soros: If Europe breaks down, "the consequences will be very dire"By Felipe Erazo
During an interview with Bloomberg TV, Billionaire investor George Soros stated that if Europe breaks down, "the consequences will be very dire".
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Europe is not going to disintegrate -bbg tv
- Russia, China both need Europe for their own economic aims
- Says he hopes people who believe in an open society can get together and defend those principles
- With Republicans dismantling regulations and reducing taxes, 'dream has come true for markets'
- Trump would be a dictator if he could get away with it
- Says 'last year was a disaster with Brexit' and other European elections