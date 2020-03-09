Some White House officials privately believe number of US coronavirus cases will double or more in next 48 hours – Washington Post

Some White House officials privately believe the number of US coronavirus cases will double or more in the next 48 hours, according to the Washington Post.

The number of cases worldwide continues to climb. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins, there have been more than 105,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 58,000 people have recovered, and more than 3,500 people have died. There have been 20 deaths in the US – 17 in Washington state and one in California, as well as the two in Florida. There are confirmed cases of the virus in 32 states and Washington DC.

FX implications

Its been a risk-off start with the yen running the dollar below the 104 handle for the first time in four years. USD/JPY: Bears dominate near multi-year low after Japan GDP matches forecast