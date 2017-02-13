some of the major events this week - UOB

Analysts at UOB group explained that there is no monetary policy decision from the G7 central banks this week, so attention will be on senior Fed Reserve speakers (other than Yellen) including 2017 FOMC voter Harker.

Key Quotes:

"It will be another week of the US earnings reports with a focus on notable international hotel brands while the US data calendar is well filled this week and the key data includes the Jan PPI, US Jan CPI, Jan advance retail sales and housing data.

The UK data calendar is equally busy with Jan inflation, PPI, Jan jobless claims, Dec unemployment, and Jan retail sales.

The key Australia data is the January employment report. On the political front, attention will be on the developments on the French Presidential elections and the UK Brexit Bill which is now moved to the House of Lords."