Some local lockdown measures in Leicester lifted by UK health secretary

The Guardian reports that some local lockdown measures in Leicester have been lifted by the health secretary.

Matt Hancock said that while coronavirus cases per 100,000 people were still above average in the city, restrictions on schools and early years childcare could be lifted, while local authorities would be able to close non-essential shops where necessary. The rules will apply to the city of Leicester, as well as Oadby and Wigston in Leicestershire.

Leicester’s mayor is “angry, frustrated” and “very disappointed” that some measures remain in place. Peter Soulsby said he believed the government had “released the Tory voters” from the restrictions in its amendment of the boundaries of the local lockdown, rather than focussing on the areas with a particular rise in cases.

Meanwhile, the media agency reports that the government does not yet have capacity to carry out the 350,000 Covid-19 tests a day needed this winter.

During the committee meeting, Vallance said the government “haven’t got the capacity to meet that at the moment”, in relation to a report by the Academy of Medical Sciences that suggested the tests would need to be carried out on people as they show symptoms of flu or coronavirus during the winter.

Market implications

About one in three companies plan to lay off staff over the next three months, a report has warned. The British Chamber of Commerce said 29% of businesses in a survey of 7,400 firms planned to cut the size of their workforce before November.

Rising unemployment is the main argument against a 'V-shape' economic recovery for the UK, notwithstanding the Brexit risks.