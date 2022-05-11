Market participants will pay attention to the release today of the latest US CPI report. Economists at MUFG Bank note that only a soft CPI print could derail the dollar’s appreciation trend.
All eyes on US CPI report
“The US CPI report is expected to reveal that both headline and core inflation dropped back towards 8% and 6.0% respectively in April. Market participants will be scrutinizing closely to see if there are any further encouraging signs that inflation pressures are moving closer to peaking out albeit at very elevated levels.”
“The dollar declined by around -0.3% in the first hour following the release last month of the CPI report for March which showed a softer than expected core inflation reading. Another softer CPI print will be required today to threaten the US dollar’s current bullish trend, and even then it is unlikely to be sufficient on its own to trigger a sustained reversal lower for the US dollar.”
See – US CPI Preview: Forecasts from 12 major banks, the first decelerating print in a long time
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0600 as Lagarde fans July rate hike bets
EUR/USD is extending recovery gains towards 1.0600, as ECB President Lagarde fans July rate hike expectations. The US dollar takes a breather ahead of the critical US inflation. The upbeat market mood checks the dollar's upward trajectory while Treasury yields keep falling.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2350, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2350, having found buyers near 1.2300. The cable extends gains, as risk sentiment remains in a fairly better spot, weighing down on the safe-haven US dollar. US inflation and Fedspeak remain in the spotlight.
Gold jumps to $1,850 area amid weaker USD, focus remains on US CPI
Gold staged a goodish bounce from a three-month low, around the $1,832 area set earlier this Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak. Gold climbed to a fresh daily top during the early European session.
Fear and despair echoes across crypto markets after Terra disaster
BTC price seems to have cauterized the bleed wound after dipping below significant support levels. This brief pause in the big crypto’s downtrend has caused ETH, XRP and other altcoins to rebound violently to the upside.
US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April.