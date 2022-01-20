SoFi Technologies Stock News and Forecast: How high can SOFI shares go after bank license?

SoFi technologies (SOFI) stock rallied nearly 14% on Wednesday.

SOFI stock surge due to receiving bank license from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

SoFi needs to complete merger with Golden Pacific Bancorp to become fully-fledged bank.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock surged on Wednesday, rising by as much as 14% to reach $13.71 by the close. Retail investors piled back into the former meme name as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and Federal Reserve gave SOFI permission to become a bank holding company.

SoFi Technologies Stock News

The authority to act as a bank holding company means that once SOFI's acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp goes through it will be a fully-fledged bank. SOFI is a fintech company that offers financing, student loans and other services to mostly young professionals in the US. Operating as a bank will allow it to expand while also increasing regulation.

Wall Street analysts reacted positively for the most part. Morgan Stanley (MS) put a base case price target of $20, adding a $28 price target on the stock following bank license approval. Rosenblatt put a $30 price target on SOFI, stating that the bank license will be the main dirver of outperformance.

SoFi Technologies Stock Forecast

Now the main question is, how much of this was priced in? The acquisition of Golden Pacific was well known and the probability of getting a banking charter was already running pretty high. Good news has correctly been met with a strong pop, but how much is sustainable?

Yesterday's move has taken SOFI stock into a high volume area. This will likely lead to a slower pace of appreciation. The exit price of that high volume area is the last major high at $16.49. That is a big level to break, but if it does break then things can get really interesting for bulls. Failure to break $16.49 will see $12 as the next target, which would likely be broken.

SOFI chart, daily