- SOFI stock added another 4% in Thursday's premarket.
- The student loan moratorium in the US comes to an end after this year.
- President Biden has put forth a decision to forgive as much as $20,000 per borrower.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock has added another close to 4% in Thursday's premarket after continued excitement over US President Biden's plan to forgive $10,000 in student loans and resume student loan payments that were halted during the covid pandemic. SOFI shares are up 3.9% at $6.70 in the premarket after advancing 4.5% on Wednesday.
SoFi Technologies stock news
Two announcements have buoyed SOFI shares. First, President Biden's administration has decided to forgive $10,000 worth of student loans for those making under $125,000 a year. As much as $20,000 will also be forgiven for those with Pell grants.
Second, and more importantly, the Biden administration has made it official that the moratorium on student loan payments will be over at the end of the year. This is more significant for SoFi, because the company is a major refinancer of student loans. After the administration decided to prolong the moratorium in April, SOFI stock sold off. The neo bank's student loan refinancing segment has been running at 25% of its former self, while personal loans continue to grow at a healthy pace.
Back in April, SoFi executives had cut adjusted net revenue for the full year to $1.47 billion, $100 million off the prior guidance. Due to the extension, Wall Street expects 2022 adjusted net revenue of $1.47B, less than the $1.55B consensus estimate and down from its prior guidance of $1.57B. Adjusted EBITDA was also trimmed by $80 million for the full year at the time. Though management had already believed repayment would begin in January, the official nature of the announcement has made prior uncertainty obsolete.
A block of nearly 30 million SOFI shares traded at $6.10 before the market opened on Wednesday. The trade was handled by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Hedge fund Coatue Management started a position in SOFI stock during the second quarter, and Softbank began disposing of its 83 million share position at the beginning of August.
SoFi stock forecast
At the beginning of August, SOFI stock reached resistance at $8.50 following the upswing from positive Q2 results. The company grew its personal loan business by 21% YoY to $2.5 billion in the second quarter, which showed the multi-prong strategy of the lender.
After SoftBank began to sell in early August, SOFI began a trek down the mountain toward the bottom trend line of its price channel toward $5.50. The news on Wednesday change all this, and it appears SOFI stock is likely to make another run at the top line. Depending on how long it takes to advance, resistance may now be closer to $8.60. A move above the midpoint at 50 on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) should be seen as the market tipping its hand toward that top line scenario.
SOFI daily chart
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock has added another close to 4% in Thursday's premarket after continued excitement over US President Biden's plan to forgive $10,000 in student loans and resume student loan payments that were halted during the covid pandemic.