So will the Bank of England hike rates? - ING

"We only currently expect one or two rate hikes from the Bank," said ING analysts in a recent report.

Key quotes:

"The Bank of England's increasingly hawkish tone means that a rate hike increasingly looks like a question of "when" and "how much", rather than "if". The choice of the phrase "next few months" to describe rate hike timing puts November firmly on the table."

"It seems the Bank is very keen to get out of "emergency mode" as the initial shock of Brexit subsides. It also seems that the committee is trying to be more forward-looking given the lags involved with tightening policy. But there's also likely a desire to avoid being left in the dust by the global race to tighten policy, as a result amplifying the pound's weakness. But whilst we're now penciling in a November hike, we think the chances of a series of hikes thereafter are low. "