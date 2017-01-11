So what's positively priced into the pound? - Scotiabank

So what's positively priced into the pound? - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank noted the positiveness in the pound.
Key Quotes:
"The manufacturing PMI figures surprised to the upside, coming in at 56.3 vs. 55.9 exp. & 56 prev. Expectations for Thursday’s BoE policy decision are firm, with OIS pricing an 89% chance of a 25bpt hike. Yield spreads are providing support, and risk reversals are suggestive of a continued erosion in the premium for protection against GBP weakness."
