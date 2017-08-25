So no perks for FX, but what did Yellen say anyway?By Ross J Burland
While there was nothing for eager beavers to take away from today's highly anticipated speech from Yellen, at least she gives markets some peace of mind that the financial system is “substantially safer” than before the crisis while she warned against forgetting lessons of the financial crisis.
Yellen opened by saying, "The regulatory reforms pushed through after the great financial crisis have made the system “substantially safer” and are not weighing on growth or lending," Yellen also echoed the need for care when regulating financial institutions such as smaller banks.
