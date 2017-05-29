SNP set out opposition to UK spending cuts and Brexit - BBG

Scottish first minister Sturgeon will say in the central Scottish city of Perth on Tuesday, “Only the SNP can provide the strong opposition that Scotland needs to protect our schools, hospitals and vital public services from deeper Tory cuts and further damaging austerity,” Reuters reports.

“And if the SNP win this election in Scotland, it will strengthen the country’s hand when it comes to opposing cuts, defending our place in Europe and on choosing our future as a nation, ”Sturgeon will add further.

Polls in Scotland show the SNP will win big in Scotland.