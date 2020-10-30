SNG Stock Price: Synairgen plc drops despite making headway in COVID-19 treatment race

LON:SNG drops by 8.00 GBP during Thursday’s trading session.

SNG prepares 80 million GBP share sale to help fund new potential COVID-19 treatment.

Demand for coronavirus treatments spikes in Europe as the second wave hits the continent hard.

LON:SNG investors have had a triumphant year by investing in the small-cap experimental biotech company, as shares have returned a staggering 1,967% over the past 52 weeks. On Thursday, the stock dropped slightly as it continued a week-long selloff that has seen Synairgen already drop 9% in its price. The global market correction that took place earlier this week was the catalyst for the stock’s drop, as investors who have been lucky enough to ride Synairgen all the way up, took some of their profits and headed for more stable offerings.

Last week, Synairgen announced an 80 million GBP sale of shares that would help raise capital to pay for its ground-breaking COVID-19 treatment: SNG001. The Southampton based biotech firm is ready for its final stage clinical trials after testing the SNG001 in over 900 people across 20 different countries around the world. Phase 3 of the clinical studies are set to take place in November, and with the help of clinical research organization, Parexel, should have the trials wrapped up within a year.

Synairgen stock price news

Synairgen made headlines this past summer when the stock spiked by over 450% in one day after its initial tests of SNG001 were positive. Synairgen has a long history of developing treatments for pulmonary based illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, as well as middle east respiratory syndrome or MERS, so the link is easy to make between Synairgen’s research and a SARS-CoV-2 treatment. Investors should keep an eye out for how the results of its Phase 3 trials go this winter, as the current surge of COVID-19 in the U.K. should help increase the demand for SNG001.