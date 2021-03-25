SNDL Stock Price Forecast: Too high to get any higher

SNDL shares have benefitted from investor enthusiasm for the cannabis sector.

Shares have stretched their valuation too far.

Retail buying power is struggling as meme stocks suffer.

SNDL shares went on an epic run in early 2021 as the retail r/WallStreetBets traders took the stock to the moon! SNDL shares rocketed from under $1 to $3.96 by late January. Retail traders grew increasingly bullish about prospects for legalization of the US cannabis market and pushed shares of Sundial, Aurora, Tilray and others in the space to extreme valuations.

Sundial has at least fallen back to earth and possibly more reasonable levels, trading at $1.14 on Thursday.

Sundial is a Canadian cannabis company headquartered in Alberta and listed on the Nasdaq. As with most other cannabis companies listed on the Nasdaq, revenue comes mainly from the Canadian market as that has been legalized for some time. The US remains the great, untapped potential.

SNDL stock news

SNDL has announced a few partnerships and deals lately, but there has been no real catalyst for the share price.

Sundial announced on Monday, March 15 that it will form a 50/50 joint venture with SAF Opportunities LP (part of SAF Group). According to the statement released by Sundial earlier on Monday, the JV will look to generate opportunities in the cannabis industry.

Most catching for retail investors is that the venture could lead to the formation of a special opportunities fund with a potential Canadian SPAC in the pipeline. As we know from the Churchill/Lucid SPAC deal, retail investor interest in the SPAC sector is currently at a fever pitch, and this development from Sundial will likely find favour with retail investors. SNDL shares spiked 14% on the news.

In February Sundial announced a strategic partnership with Indiva, making a strategic investment worth C$22 million. Indiva is a Canadian producer of edible cannabis products.

Sundial does have a lot of cash on its balance sheet to fund further partnerships, investments and acquisitions. But this has come at the cost of diluting shareholders.

On February 4, SNDL announced the closing of a registered offering for $74.5 million. After the raise, Sundial has unrestricted cash of approximately $610 million, not counting securities and loans receivable of approximately $61 million.

This marks a remarkable improvement from 2020.

"While many cannabis companies have significant debt burdens, Sundial is proud to announce that we are now debt-free," said Zach George, Sundial's CEO.

As recently as Monday, Sundial said it may offer and sell further shares up to a value of $800 million, according to Reuters. This would further dilute existing shareholders.

On Dec 21, 2020, Sundial had 840 million shares outstanding. But by February 4, 2021, it had 1.56 billion shares outstanding or nearly double.

CNBC host Jim Cramer has been most critical of Sundial raising cash. Other longer-term investors appear to have also questioned the strategy of raising money just for the sake of raising money and exited the stock, leading to the recent fall in the share price. Sundial does have cash now, but it needs to put it to use. Opportunities may come along and the US is opening up cannabis markets, but the valuation and earnings metrics do not give confidence in a long-term investment. Revenues have dropped from C$20.19 million in June 2020 to C$13.85 million by Dec 2020.

Sundial has a market cap of $2.45 billion on these sales figures! Way too high for me.

Play short-term momentum trends if you will and take a tiny long-term position on the hope for US legalization, but make sure it is money you can afford to lose as it is a highly speculative play. For me, there are far better investments out there. I think SNDL retreats back to support at $0.50. Then I might consider it again, but only for a speculative play, not a long-term investment.

Every effort has been made to accurately report the appropriate dollar currency US$ or CAD$. But readers must exercise caution as Sundial is a Canadian company reporting in CAD, listed in the US Nasdaq exchange, but news providers typically convert into $US for earnings comparisons. In some cases, it is not clear in reports from news providers and Sundial which dollar CAD or US is being reported as just the $ symbol is used. For the most part, Sundial does specify CAD$ in press releases unless otherwise stated and this assumption is used in statements above re cash reserves.

