SNDL Stock News: Sundial Growers Inc is in freefall as Reddit momentum slows

NASDAQ:SNDL has had a year to remember, although for the past few weeks it has not been very memorable for shareholders of the Canadian cannabis company. On Thursday, amidst a broader market selloff that has nearly wiped out all of the gains from 2020, Sundial Growers fell by 10.77% to close the day at $1.16, the stock’s lowest price level since early February. Shares are now down over 70% since the 52-week high price of $3.96 which it hit just over two weeks ago after the peak of the r/WallStreetBets saga that rocked Wall Street.

Unlike other meme stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) or AMC (NYSE:AMC), Sundial actually took the opportunity it was given to raise capital through stock offerings and eliminate its debt. It is an attractive characteristic of a company that is trading at such low price now, as the cannabis industry is expected to grow substantially with the new Biden Administration in the Oval Office. One issue Sundial may have is that Canadian cannabis companies just have not been able to compete in the American market as much as investors first believed.

The Canadian cannabis industry has not been as lucrative either, and exhibit A is the impending merger of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA), which will create the largest cannabis company in Canada. Sundial has an estimated 3% market share of Canada's industry, but a lot of that may be eaten up by the new mega company. With its cash positions, Sundial has already acquired a couple of smaller players, and may look to acquisitions as a way of inorganically expanding operations.