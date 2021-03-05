SNDL Stock News: Sundial Growers Inc is in freefall as Reddit momentum slows

- NASDAQ:SNDL drops 10.77% as global markets officially hit a major correction.
- Sundial remains attractive to investors for its debt-free operations and Canadian market share.
- Canadian cannabis industry preparing for a shakeup from a new mega merger.
NASDAQ:SNDL has had a year to remember, although for the past few weeks it has not been very memorable for shareholders of the Canadian cannabis company. On Thursday, amidst a broader market selloff that has nearly wiped out all of the gains from 2020, Sundial Growers fell by 10.77% to close the day at $1.16, the stock’s lowest price level since early February. Shares are now down over 70% since the 52-week high price of $3.96 which it hit just over two weeks ago after the peak of the r/WallStreetBets saga that rocked Wall Street.
Unlike other meme stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) or AMC (NYSE:AMC), Sundial actually took the opportunity it was given to raise capital through stock offerings and eliminate its debt. It is an attractive characteristic of a company that is trading at such low price now, as the cannabis industry is expected to grow substantially with the new Biden Administration in the Oval Office. One issue Sundial may have is that Canadian cannabis companies just have not been able to compete in the American market as much as investors first believed.
SNDL Stock Price
The Canadian cannabis industry has not been as lucrative either, and exhibit A is the impending merger of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA), which will create the largest cannabis company in Canada. Sundial has an estimated 3% market share of Canada's industry, but a lot of that may be eaten up by the new mega company. With its cash positions, Sundial has already acquired a couple of smaller players, and may look to acquisitions as a way of inorganically expanding operations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
