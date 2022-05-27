After the governor of Rhode Island signed cannabis into legalization on Wednesday the cannabis industry is seeing a slight resurgence. Cannabis investors will also be happy to know that just one month after legalization, the state of New Jersey reported $24 million in direct revenues from legal cannabis sales.

One of Sundial’s privately owned domestic rivals was acquired by Arizona-based cannabis company, Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) in a deal worth $12.8 million. The rival in question is Sessions Cannabis, which is one of Canada’s largest retailers. Item 9 Labs is hoping to leverage this as their entry point into the Canadian market, which will first begin in Ontario. Sundial has been at the center of acquisition discussions after it acquired liquor distributor Alcanna earlier this year.

NASDAQ:SNDL edged higher for a second straight day as the broader markets rallied following Wednesday’s release of the May FOMC meeting minutes. On Thursday, shares of SNDL added 1.51% and closed the trading session at $0.40 . Investors might be asking whether the markets have finally reached a bottom or if the past two days have just been a bear market rally. Whichever it is, the major indices are finally on track to snap their seven-week losing streak as long as Friday isn’t a complete sell off. The Dow Jones rose for the fifth straight day after adding 516 basis points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.99%, and the NASDAQ jumped by 2.68% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.