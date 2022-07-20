Canadian cannabis leader Tilray reported that it is launching a new Cannabis Education platform in Europe through its Tilray Medical division. The platform is called WeCare-Medical Cannabis and is dedicated to educating new patients about the benefits of medical marijuana. Tilray already has a significant presence in Europe and a production facility in Portugal. With US Federal legalization seemingly still far from a sure thing, it’s not surprising that Tilray is turning its focus to Europe. Shares of TLRY were up by 4.71% on Tuesday.

Cannabis stocks were on the rise again on Tuesday. On Monday, the industry rose after a Democratic-led bill was reported to be heading to the Senate for a vote in August. This bill called the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would effectively legalize cannabis and its product in the United States. Tuesday’s rally was likely the cannabis sector trading in sympathy to the broader markets. Stocks like Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), and GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) were all trading well above water on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SNDL edged lower during the as the stock continues to see overwhelmingly bearish sentiment ahead of its reverse split vote on Thursday. On Tuesday, shares of SNDL edged lower by 0.22% and closed the trading session at $0.32. Stocks soared higher throughout the day on Tuesday, as all three major indices pushed back over their 50-day moving averages for the first time since April. Overall, the Dow Jones jumped higher by 754 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ rose by 2.76% and 3.11% respectively during the session.

