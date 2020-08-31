SNDL Stock Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc leaps from the lows, attracts bargain-seekers

- NASDAQ: SNDL is trading around 15% higher on Monday, extending its recovery.
- Sundial Growers Inc's has been under pressure in August amid its financial moves.
- The cannabis industry has the potential to recover after substantial blows.
Price rises of 15% are no pipe dream for cannabis companies – but when they come after a considerable crash, some may see recent moves as hallucinations. Sundial Growers Inc was founded already in 2006 and later moved to the hemp industry.
Similar to its peers, it has been suffering from falling valuations since its debut on NASDAQ under SNDL. Since then, the Calgary-based firm has lost more than 90% of its value, albeit with occasional bumps.
Is this one of the bumps? NASDAQ: SNDL is changing hands at around $0.40 at the time of writing, up some 15%. It is still valued under $100 million, potentially allowing for growth.
Sundial Growth Inc has cashed in gross proceeds of around $20 million in mid-August. While that financial exercise has been received with disappointment by investors, the current valuation is probably too low – at least for some – bargain-seekers
SNDL stock price
NASDAQ: SNDL is dependent on its finances but also on the general mood toward the hemp industry. On the one hand, saturated markets has pushed marijuana prices lower, further adding to the decline in prices.
On the other hand, the market continues expanding – with the general trend in the US going toward more legalization – and demand is on the rise. It is essential to note that the financial hardship endured to the coronavirus crisis has been leading many to alleviate their conscience with substances – and legal ones have a better appeal.
At current pricing, returning to the 52-week highs of $9.06 is far off. However, there the bottom is close – or has already been hit.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
