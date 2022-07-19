Sundial Growers did send out a reminder to shareholders that the upcoming special shareholder meeting is taking place later this week on July 21st. The vote will be for a consolidation of shares, otherwise known as a reverse split, at a ratio of either 1 for 10 or 1 for 25. The company anticipates the consolidation to take place immediately following the vote.

As cannabis investors await the vote on the MORE Act to get through the Senate, another bill is making its way there for a vote in August. The CAOA or the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would essentially legalize cannabis on a federal level. The Democratic-led bill might not have a chance to pass according to some political analysts, which is similar to what was said about the MORE Act. It was still enough to send cannabis stocks like Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) soaring higher during Monday’s session.

NASDAQ:SNDL rose higher to start the week as the cannabis sector received a nice jolt ahead of a potential Senate vote in August. On Monday, shares of SNDL edged higher by 1.72% and closed the trading day at $0.32. Stocks rose higher out of the opening bell but most gains were quickly erased as the markets pulled back to close the day. All three major indices turned from green to red in a hurry in the last couple hours of trading. Overall, the Dow Jones sank by 215 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.84%, and the NASDAQ posted a loss of 0.81% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.