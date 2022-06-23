Another Sundial-rival made more negative headlines on Wednesday as Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) continued its corporate restructuring. The company announced it would be cutting 12% of its workforce, which is part of a broader plan to reduce costs by $70 to $90 million CAD. Earlier this year, Aurora already announced it would shut down three of its facilities, one of which was a major Edmonton site that employed over 13% of its global workforce.

It was an eventful day in the Canadian cannabis industry on Wednesday. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) made headlines by welcoming the Government of Luxembourg to its medical cannabis facilities in Portugal . Luxembourg is one of several countries across the European Union that allows cannabis use by patients for medical purposes. With US federal legalization still in limbo, cannabis companies will likely be looking to other markets, like the EU, to further their business. Tilray has been in the European market since 2016. Shares were down by 1.83% on Wednesday, despite the news.

NASDAQ:SNDL edged lower on Wednesday after having one of its best sessions of the year on Tuesday. Shares of SNDL inched lower by 0.51% and closed the trading session at $0.35. The stock performed in-line with the US markets as all three major indices closed the session slightly lower. Stocks trended downwards after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell addressed Congress with a still hawkish stance on taming inflation in the US economy. The Dow Jones edged lower by 47 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.13%, and the NASDAQ dropped by 0.15% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.