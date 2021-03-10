SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set to hit three-week high for three reasons

NASDAQ: SNDL has closed Tuesday's session with a surge of 17.8% and more is in store.

Sundial Growers Inc is benefiting from three upbeat factors.

Concerns about profits have previously held the Canadian cannabis firm back.

Is this the real thing? That is what some newcomers to the world of weed consumption ask after taking several puffs – and what investors in Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) are asking after the recent rise.

Shares of the Calgary-based cannabis company have leaped by 17.8% on Tuesday to close at $1.39. According to Wednesday's premarket data, another increase of some 4% to $1.45 is on the cards. That would send shares to levels last seen on February 19 – a three-week high. After hitting a closing low of $1.14 earlier this month, the recent leap is remarkable.

SNDL Stock News

What is behind the recent surge:

1) Stimulus almost over, is weed next?

The US House of Representatives is set to pass the Senate's modified version of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. By completing this urgent legislation, Democrats will likely move onto other priorities – one of them being the decriminalization or legalization of pot on the Federal level.

The ruling party seems to be in a rush to pass as much legislation as possible early on, as it risks losing its full control in 2022. Moreover, relaxing rules on cannabis is growing in popularity – not only among its left-leaning base but also among the broader public. Achieving more widely supported wins would provide political help.

2) Fresh retail interest

One of the reasons for Sundial's previous rise – all the way up to $3.96 – came in part from enthusiasm on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum. Interest in SNDL and other meme stocks is picking up once again, with GameStop (NYSE: GME) jumping in early trade.

Additional buys form retail traders can give shares another boost.

3) New cash pot

Investors are eyeing Sundial's recently raised $74.5 million in a registered offering. According to management, the company now has $610 million in "unrestricted cash" – outpacing most of its Canadian competitors.

The money can alleviate concerns about the company's struggle to turn profits.

All in all, there are reasons to rise, some for the short-term and others for longer.

