SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc drops in volatile trading day for Meme stocks

- NASDAQ:SNDL falls by 5.76% as broader markets finish strong once again.
- Meme stocks take investors for another rollercoaster day.
- Sundial prepares for its fiscal year fourth quarter earnings report on March 17th.
NASDAQ:SNDL has continued its up and down year as the Canadian cannabis company attempts to prove itself as a legitimate brand, rather than just a Reddit meme stock. On Wednesday, the stock lost 5.76%, as the broader NASDAQ index started the day strong once again, but closed the trading session slightly lower. Despite the massive gains that were seen by Sundial at the end of January and beginning of February, shares have only marginally outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 52 weeks, which makes more sense now that the stock has fallen 66% off of its highs in just over a month.
It was another volatile day on the stock market for the Reddit meme stocks as GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC) both whipsawed the entire day. GameStop in particular had a daily trading range of $172 to $348.50 before settling back down to close the day at $265. Months after the Reddit vs Wall Street debacle that led to a congressional hearing, there is still talk of a massive short squeeze that could take place on March 19th. Until this issue has been resolved, investors can expect continued volatility in the broader markets.
SNDL Stock news
Sundial is preparing for its fiscal year fourth quarter earnings call that is currently scheduled for March 17th. While most of the attention on Sundial has been targeted at its shorted shares, investors should remember there is an underlying business here. Sundial has made several acquisitions to beef up their product lines, as well as paid off its debt, taking full advantage of the recent surges in its stock price. While Sundial still is a small player in the greater cannabis sector, it will be interesting to see what management has planned for the rest of 2021.
