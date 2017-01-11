SNB's Zurbruegg: Measures have helped cool market, but too soon to give all clear

SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg delivered his speech titled "Credit, debt and growth" at the University of Berne, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"Low interest rates remain necessary to prevent upward pressure on Swiss franc."

"persistently low interest rates are risky for financial stability."

"imbalances remain in Swiss real estate and mortgage market."

"Measures have helped cool market, but too soon to give all clear."