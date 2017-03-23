SNB's Maechler: Franc is still "significantly overvalued"By Eren Sengezer
Political uncertainty dominates at the moment, SNB Governing Board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday during her speech in Zurich.
Key quotes (via Reuters)
- Swiss economic recovery not yet broad-based
- SNB is looking at ways to diversify the vast foreign currency assets it built up during its campaign to rein in the highly valued Swiss franc
- Although an expanding balance sheet does not make the process of diversification any easier, we will not be curtailing our efforts on this front
- Political uncertainty dominates at present, notably with respect to the future course of economic policy in the U.S., various elections in Europe, and the complex Brexit negotiations
- The bank's monetary policy had supported moderate economic growth
- Having said this, the momentum we are seeing is not yet broad-based