SNB’s Maechler: CHF would be stronger without negative rates - RTRS

Headlines crossing the wires from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board member Maechler, as Reuters reports her comments from a newspaper interview.

Key Headlines:

CHF would be stronger without negative rates, which would have heavy impact on economy & pension funds

Franc remains significantly overvalued and presents big challenges to business

Economy cannot depend on one "magic number"

SNB role not to apply a particular exchange rate but ensure there is appropriate monetary environment

SNB focus on overall FX situation, not just the euro