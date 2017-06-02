SNB’s Maechler: CHF would be stronger without negative rates - RTRS

SNB’s Maechler: CHF would be stronger without negative rates - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Headlines crossing the wires from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board member Maechler, as Reuters reports her comments from a newspaper interview.
Key Headlines:
CHF would be stronger without negative rates, which would have heavy impact on economy & pension funds
Franc remains significantly overvalued and presents big challenges to business
Economy cannot depend on one "magic number"
SNB role not to apply a particular exchange rate but ensure there is appropriate monetary environment
SNB focus on overall FX situation, not just the euro