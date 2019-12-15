SNB’s Jordan: “We could certainly cut interest rates again if absolutely necessary”

Dismissing the criticisms that the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) status-quo’s side effects are felt by banks and pension funds at home, the central bank’s Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday that SNB stands firmly behind its “very productive” decision to keep rates negative.

Additional Comments:

“We are exposed to many shocks from abroad.”

“We could certainly cut interest rates again if absolutely necessary, but that is not something we aim to do for now.”