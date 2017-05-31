SNB's Jordan: Strong Swiss franc continues to put pressure on Switzerland's monetary policy

SNB's Jordan: Strong Swiss franc continues to put pressure on Switzerland's monetary policyBy Eren Sengezer
Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan crossed the wires in the last hour, via Reuters, stating that a strong Swiss franc continues to put pressure on Switzerland's monetary policy.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Must almost assume global interest rate levels will not return to late 1990's levels
- SNB balance sheet can still be expanded so long as it brings rewards to the Swiss economy