SNB to keep policy on hold amid uncertain environment - Reuters Poll

Ahead of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) monetary policy meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll found that the central bank will stick to the policy it has employed for the last two years and keep ultra-loose monetary policy on hold in wake of upcoming elections across Europe, which could boost anti-establishment parties and fuel demand for safe-haven Swiss Francs.

The poll also revealed that the SNB will not raise its interest rates until the second quarter of 2018 at the earliest and leave interest rate for sight deposits frozen at -0.75%, a policy designed to weaken investor to weaken investor appetite for the Franc.

The SNB introduced negative rates in January 2015 when it scrapped a long-standing cap on the Franc's exchange rate of 1.20 versus the Euro, a move which sent the franc soaring against the single currency.