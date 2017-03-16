SNB: Swiss forecasts marked by considerable uncertainty from international risks

The SNB left its expansionary monetary policy unchanged at its policy today.

Following are main headlines from the policy statement:

Will remain active in FX market as necessary

Swiss Franc significantly overvalued

Swiss forecasts is marked by considerable uncertainty from international risks

Raises 2017 CPI forecast to 0.3% vs 0.1% in Dec

2018 CPI 0.4% vs 0.5% prior

2019 CPI 1.1%

Maintains 2017 GDP at "roughly" 1.5%

