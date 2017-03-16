SNB: Swiss forecasts marked by considerable uncertainty from international risks

By Dhwani Mehta

The SNB left its expansionary monetary policy unchanged at its policy today.

Following are main headlines from the policy statement:

Will remain active in FX market as necessary

Swiss Franc significantly overvalued

Swiss forecasts is marked by considerable uncertainty from international risks

Raises 2017 CPI forecast to 0.3% vs 0.1% in Dec

2018 CPI 0.4% vs 0.5% prior

2019 CPI 1.1%

Maintains 2017 GDP at "roughly" 1.5%

