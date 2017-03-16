SNB: Swiss forecasts marked by considerable uncertainty from international risks

SNB: Swiss forecasts marked by considerable uncertainty from international risksBy Dhwani Mehta
The SNB left its expansionary monetary policy unchanged at its policy today.
Following are main headlines from the policy statement:
Will remain active in FX market as necessary
Swiss Franc significantly overvalued
Swiss forecasts is marked by considerable uncertainty from international risks
Raises 2017 CPI forecast to 0.3% vs 0.1% in Dec
2018 CPI 0.4% vs 0.5% prior
2019 CPI 1.1%
Maintains 2017 GDP at "roughly" 1.5%
Full statement here