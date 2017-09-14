SNB: Rates on hold - BBH

“The bank noted that the franc’s recent weakness has helped reduce “significant overvaluation,” but added that it nevertheless remains “highly valued” and the situation in the FX market remains “fragile.” The OECD still regards the Swiss franc as the most over-valued currency in its universe (~23.5%). Lastly, the bank revised down its 2017 growth forecast to just under 1% from 1.5% previously whilst revising up its 2017-2019 inflation forecasts by 0.1 percentage point each to 0.4%, 0.4%, and 1.1%, respectively. The SNB seems content to lag well behind the ECB and Fed in the monetary cycle.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.