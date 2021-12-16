SNB leaves the key sight deposit rate on hold at -0.75%

The SNB left its monetary policy settings unadjusted in December.

At the December quarter monetary policy assessment on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members announced no changes to its monetary policy settings once again.

The SNB maintained the key sight deposit rate steady at -0.75% while leaving the 3-Month Libor Target Range unchanged between -1.25% to -0.25%, as widely expected.

The Swiss franc eases off highs on the SNB status-quo, with USD/CHF jumping towards 0.9250. The spot sheds 0.18% on the day, now trading at 0.9231 amid a broad US dollar decline.

