Snap Stock Price: Snap inc.approaching critical resistance amid bullish recommendation

- Snap inc's shares have been rising gradually amid the stock market calm.
- A bullish recommendation from RiverPark Advisors provides prospects for further gains.
- Coronavirus may have increased the use of the application as teens are forced to stay away.
Will a bullish recommendation send Snap's shares to new highs? RiverPark Advisors has highlighted several stops, including Snap. The reasons for their optimism stems from the high reach of the firm's Snapchat application. It is used by around 90% of 13 to 24 year-olds in America with no fewer than 218 Daily Active Users. The youth that spends time on the messaging app spends some 30 minutes per day and creates around 10 billion daily video views.
Apart from using augmented reality, the mobile-only platform is known for the short lifespan of the messages, creating an urgency to watch a video before it vanishes. Some of its features have been copied by Facebook, which had previously desired to buy Snapchat.
The coronavirus crisis has probably raised usage of Snap's products, as many people in the US and elsewhere are confined to their homes, and online communication has risen amid the absence of offline interaction.
Snap Stock Chart
At the time of writing, NYSE: SNAP is trading around $17, more than double the low recorded on March 18. The upside move came alongside the broader stock market's recovery, and as the company's earnings rose by 44% in the first quarter of 2020. That publication sent shares vertically higher in late April.
The equity is nearing the $19.25 peak it posted in January, and that serves as critical resistance – more than the psychologically significant $20 hurdle. Support awaits at $16, the post-earnings trough, and $14, the pre-earnings cap.
The 52-week low was $7.89 and the 52-week high stood at $19.76
