- Snap announced it will let go of 20% of its workforce.
- The announcement follows poor earnings and guidance in Q2.
- SNAP stock is down 7.6% in Wednesday's premarket.
UPDATE: SNAP stock has surprisingly rallied in Wednesday's premarket after shedding more than 7% earlier on. A mystery buyer suddenly began buying up shares in the half hour before the session opened. Suddenly the stock that was trading earlier in the session at $9.25 is now trading up 13.5% at $11.27. Could this be the company exercising some of its discretion to use the $500 million it allotted for stock buybacks mentioned on its last earnings call? Benchmark lowered its price target from $15 to $12 earlier this morning but retained its Buy rating.
Snap (SNAP) stock has lost 7.6% in Wednesday's premarket to trade at $9.25. Two separate news items that are somewhat related combined to give the market a more dour outlook on Snap's future. Essentially, Snap is in the midst of downsizing due to poor recent digital advertising sales and an uncertain outlook moving forward. As such it is already losing some of its top talent.
Also read: Meta Platforms (META) Stock Deep Dive: Facebook parent price target at $200 despite macro headwinds
Snap stock news
Website The Verge reported Tuesday afternoon that Netflix (NFLX) had swooped in to grab two top advertising executives to help it build out its much-discussed incoming advertising tier. Snap's former Chief Business Officer, Jeremi Gorman, and its Vice President of Advertising Sales for the Americas, Peter Naylor, are both jumping ship. This is significant since Gorman for one is actually Snap's top executive focused on advertising.
Those are not the only faces leaving Snap for greener pastures though. In fact, further news arrived that Snap is letting go of a surprising 20% of its workforce. Layoffs that are significant only happen when business strategy and development are faced with large headwinds.
The layoffs will heavily affect the hardware team, the unit working on in-app games, and the division focused on its social mapping business Zenly. The 1,000-odd employees affected will take Snap's total workforce down closer to 5,100.
Back in July, SNAP shares tanked 27% after the company refused to offer guidance for Q3 due to "uncertainties related to the operating environment." At that time Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said the social media company would focus on reducing expenses to compensate for lower ad revenue projections.
Earlier this month Snap reported acquiring more than 1 million paid subscribers to its Snap+ service, which costs $3.99 a month.
Snap stock forecast
By falling to $9.25 in Wednesday's premarket, this means SNAP stock has broken through support around $9.40 from late July. Now underneath the 9-day moving average, which itself is dropping below the 21-day moving average, there is only one point of support nearby – $8. That is where Snap stock found support during the height of the covid sell-off in March 2020.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has also turned over, so expect a steady descent to $8 over the next week or two.
SNAP daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured towards 0.6800 ahead of China/US PMI, NFP
AUD/USD begins September month’s trading while keeping the two-day downtrend at the 1.5-month low. The Aussie pair justifies the market’s risk-off mood, as well as concerns surrounding Australia’s biggest customer China.
EUR/USD begins September on softer foot above 1.0000, US PMI, NFP eyed
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.0050, probing a three-day rebound from the yearly low, after declining for three consecutive months. The pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the anxiety ahead of the key data/events while the daily gains could be attributed to the hawkish EU data versus softer US numbers.
Gold declines towards $1,700 on hawkish Fed bets, US NFP eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has displayed a less-confident pullback after hitting a fresh monthly low of $1,709.67 in the late New York session. The precious metal is expected to decline further to near the psychological support of $1,700.00.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.