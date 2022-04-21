Snap is set to report Q1 earnings after the close on Thursday.

SNAP stock is getting hit after Netflix (NFLX) subscriber miss.

SNAP stock to host a conference call at 1700 EST / 2100 GMT.

SNAP gets its chance to shine after the market closes on Thursday in what will be more key now as active user and/or subscription models come under increasing scrutiny following the Netflix collapse. Subscription models boomed during the lockdown as it enabled stocks such as Netflix to reach record highs with a captive audience. Now though the model is seeing noted subscriber pressure. Peloton (PTON) probably started this trend, and now the subscription backlash has spread. Subscriber-based stocks all fell sharply after Netflix, including familiar names such as Disney (DIS), Roblox (RBLX), Spotify (SPOT) and others.

SNAP Stock News: Earnings preview

SNAP stock has never really recovered from October 2021 earnings. Back then SNAP stock fell 27% after issuing guidance well below analyst estimates. SNAP issued guidance for Q4 revenue of between $1.16 to $1.2 billion. Analysts had been forecasting $1.36 billion. Snap management put some of the problems down to Apple's (AAPL) privacy changes. The Q4 results dropped on February 3, and SNAP did post a beat on revenue, which came in at $1.29 billion. This was a highly volatile time for SNAP as just before its Q4 earnings Facebook Meta (FB) released its own bomb, and everything tech and subscription-based or user-based got hammered. SNAP stock lost 24% the day before its Q4 earnings. This set the stock up well for a strong rally, and so it ensued when SNAP earnings beat estimates. A relief rally saw SNAP up 50% on the day. However, taking the long view, the stock is still down 35% in 2022 and 45% over the past six months.

Let us move on to the imminent Q1 earnings. Earnings per share (EPS) is expected to come in at $0.01 and revenue is expected at $1.07 billion. The key will likely be on the daily active user component of earnings (DAU). SNAP has been posting impressive growth in this area of about 20%. Consensus has DAUs for Q1 at 328 million. As ever guidance is key as we can see previously. Q2 revenue guidance is currently at $1.26 billion on the revenue side, so watch this space and the DAUs carefully.

SNAP Stock Forecast

The most recent significant low is at $27.67. This is the short-term earnings pivot. If SNAP breaks lower, it will be because of poor earnings or guidance and sets SNAP on a bearish path. $41.95, though some distance away currently, is the bullish pivot point. SNAP needs to get above this resistance to end the long-term down cycle that began with the earnings miss back in October 2021.

Taking a look at the bigger picture is often advisable to show us the trend we are trading in. It is always better to swim with the tide than against. Clearly, from the weekly chart below we can see the bearish trend is strong since October, but recently SNAP stock has looked to stabilize with a series of higher lows, which are marked 1, 2 and 3 on our weekly chart. Breaking the most recent of these lows at $27.67 resumes the long-term downtrend. Note that this week's candle is yet to complete, but holding above the line continues the shorter-term uptrend.