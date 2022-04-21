- Snap is set to report Q1 earnings after the close on Thursday.
- SNAP stock is getting hit after Netflix (NFLX) subscriber miss.
- SNAP stock to host a conference call at 1700 EST / 2100 GMT.
SNAP gets its chance to shine after the market closes on Thursday in what will be more key now as active user and/or subscription models come under increasing scrutiny following the Netflix collapse. Subscription models boomed during the lockdown as it enabled stocks such as Netflix to reach record highs with a captive audience. Now though the model is seeing noted subscriber pressure. Peloton (PTON) probably started this trend, and now the subscription backlash has spread. Subscriber-based stocks all fell sharply after Netflix, including familiar names such as Disney (DIS), Roblox (RBLX), Spotify (SPOT) and others.
SNAP Stock News: Earnings preview
SNAP stock has never really recovered from October 2021 earnings. Back then SNAP stock fell 27% after issuing guidance well below analyst estimates. SNAP issued guidance for Q4 revenue of between $1.16 to $1.2 billion. Analysts had been forecasting $1.36 billion. Snap management put some of the problems down to Apple's (AAPL) privacy changes. The Q4 results dropped on February 3, and SNAP did post a beat on revenue, which came in at $1.29 billion. This was a highly volatile time for SNAP as just before its Q4 earnings Facebook Meta (FB) released its own bomb, and everything tech and subscription-based or user-based got hammered. SNAP stock lost 24% the day before its Q4 earnings. This set the stock up well for a strong rally, and so it ensued when SNAP earnings beat estimates. A relief rally saw SNAP up 50% on the day. However, taking the long view, the stock is still down 35% in 2022 and 45% over the past six months.
Let us move on to the imminent Q1 earnings. Earnings per share (EPS) is expected to come in at $0.01 and revenue is expected at $1.07 billion. The key will likely be on the daily active user component of earnings (DAU). SNAP has been posting impressive growth in this area of about 20%. Consensus has DAUs for Q1 at 328 million. As ever guidance is key as we can see previously. Q2 revenue guidance is currently at $1.26 billion on the revenue side, so watch this space and the DAUs carefully.
SNAP Stock Forecast
The most recent significant low is at $27.67. This is the short-term earnings pivot. If SNAP breaks lower, it will be because of poor earnings or guidance and sets SNAP on a bearish path. $41.95, though some distance away currently, is the bullish pivot point. SNAP needs to get above this resistance to end the long-term down cycle that began with the earnings miss back in October 2021.
Taking a look at the bigger picture is often advisable to show us the trend we are trading in. It is always better to swim with the tide than against. Clearly, from the weekly chart below we can see the bearish trend is strong since October, but recently SNAP stock has looked to stabilize with a series of higher lows, which are marked 1, 2 and 3 on our weekly chart. Breaking the most recent of these lows at $27.67 resumes the long-term downtrend. Note that this week's candle is yet to complete, but holding above the line continues the shorter-term uptrend.
SNAP stock chart, weekly
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0900 after EU data
EUR/USD trades at its highest level in more than a week above 1.0900 on Thursday as the euro capitalizes on hawkish ECB commentary. The data from the EU showed that the annual HICP rose to 7.4% in March, compared to the flash estimate of 7.5%. Eyes on ECB President Lagarde's appearance at the IMF event.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, holds above 1.3050
Despite the selling pressure surrounding the greenback, GBP/USD is struggling to build on Wednesday's gains and trading in a tight range above 1.3050. The broad-based euro strength has fueled a rally in EUR/GBP on Thursday, limiting GBP/USD's upside.
Gold sticks to lows near $1,950 as yields recover ahead of Powell
Gold Price is back in the red, as sellers keep lurking just below $1,960. The US dollar rebounds with yields, capping the XAUUSD rebound. All eyes now remain on Fed Chair Powell’s and US President Biden’s speech.
Why you should pay attention to Dogecoin price today
Dogecoin price has been consolidating inside a massive falling wedge pattern, that is edging closer to a breakout. A decisive move above the upper trend line could be the key to triggering an uptrend for DOGE.
Powell Preview: Fed Chair set to be humble due to three uncertainties, triggering a dollar downfall Premium
Powell delivers remarks just before the bank enters its "blackout" period. Markets are pricing two double-dose rate hikes in May and in June. Relatively moderate core inflation may cause Powell to refrain from big commitments.