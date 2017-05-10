Small rebound expected in EUR/CHF – Commerzbank

Small rebound expected in EUR/CHF – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, noted the possibility of a small rebound in the cross.
Key Quotes
“EUR/CHF has sold off to the 3 month uptrend at 1.1418, this is likely to provoke a small rebound. We also note the divergence of the weekly RSI and this points to the market having topped recently at 1.1623. Failure at 1.1362 8 th of September low will target the 1.1261/59 August lows”.
“Above 1.1623 targets the 1.2000 mark”.
“A move below the 1.1261/59 August lows is needed to negate the up move”.
